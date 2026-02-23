‘That is, in fact, two dozen peeled hard boiled eggs.’ – Traveller Sat Next To A Guy Who Ate A Crazy Meal On A 16-Hour Flight

In the name of human decency, I implore you to not bring certain food items on flights.

They stink, you upset your fellow travelers, and it just makes the whole flying experience pretty gross.

A woman named Jordan posted a video on TikTok and shocked folks with what she saw…on a 16-hour flight.

Jordan filmed herself sitting in her seat on the long flight…with her shirt pulled up over her nose.

She then panned the camera over to the person sitting next to her for the big reveal…

And Jordan’s caption says it all!

It reads, “That is, in fact, two dozen peeled hard boiled eggs which were consumed beside a homemade bowl of steamed broccoli for the entire 16 hour flight.”

Yuck!

Here’s the video.

@jordan_hel who did I piss off in a former life? (that is, in fact, two dozen peeled hard boiled eggs which were consumed beside a homemade bowl of steamed broccoli for the entire 16 hour flight) ♬ original sound – Jordan

I don’t think anyone would’ve been happy about this…

