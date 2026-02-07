Employees Are Pushing For More Teamwork And Efficiency, But Their Bosses Are Scared Of Them Colluding

So many jobs in corporate are simply created to fix communication gaps.

What would you do if you tried to push for more efficiency at your workplace, but were road blocked at every turn? One guy recently vented about his attempt with this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

Why are you keeping us separate?

I’ve worked multiple call center jobs, and I see the same problem over and over again.

The departments need each other to work as a company, but we’re not synching up.

This is an issue that extends far beyond call centers.

For example, I used to work in customer service for cable and we always had an issue with the technicians.

They would tell a client they would show up, and then bail at the last minute.

They’d act unprofessional and say things like: “it is what it is buddy”.

The clientele probably loved that.

We were also confused as to what would qualify as basic repair coverage vs full coverage.

Because sometimes I would get clients that had basic coverage that covered one type of repair, then two calls later told that that’s not something basic covers, then three calls later it does.

We’d have it go back and forth throughout the day.

It’s comforting to know that even the employees are confused about this.

But whenever I brought it up to management, I would get a glassy eyed look and the answer: “Uh huh yeah, I’ll make the suggestion” and nothing gets done.

I don’t understand why companies won’t let other departments talk to each other?

Wouldn’t that help keep clients?

If only people over profits was the goal. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

Some validated his rhetorical question.

Others offered practical advice.

Another person made a great analogy.

And one person provided their own breakdown.

Division keeps the corporate overlords in power.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude cusfacetomer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.