‘There’s nothing this man won’t do for his girls.’ – A Dad Wanted To Watch Football, But His Daughter Decided To Give Him A Makeover

If you’re a girl dad, you already know how most of your relaxing evenings trying to watch football turn out…

Your daughters take over and you do whatever they feel like doing!

A mom named Nika took to TikTok to show folks how her daughter gave her husband a new look when he was trying to watch a game.

The video shows Nika’s husband sitting on the floor…

And his daughter did quite a job of decorating his head and his face!

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You’re just trying to watch football, but you’re a girl dad.”

The caption reads, “Who can guess how long this took for us to take off? There’s nothing this man won’t do for his girls.”

Check out the video.

@nikadiwa Who can guess how long this took for us to take off 😳?? There’s nothing this man won’t do for his girls 💖 #girldad #materialgirl ♬ Material Girl – Madonna

This dad has his priorities straight!

