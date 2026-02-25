February 25, 2026 at 10:49 am

‘There’s nothing this man won’t do for his girls.’ – A Dad Wanted To Watch Football, But His Daughter Decided To Give Him A Makeover

by Matthew Gilligan

man with his daughter

TikTok/@nikadiwa

If you’re a girl dad, you already know how most of your relaxing evenings trying to watch football turn out…

Your daughters take over and you do whatever they feel like doing!

A mom named Nika took to TikTok to show folks how her daughter gave her husband a new look when he was trying to watch a game.

man with his daughter

TikTok/@nikadiwa

The video shows Nika’s husband sitting on the floor…

And his daughter did quite a job of decorating his head and his face!

man with his daughter

TikTok/@nikadiwa

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You’re just trying to watch football, but you’re a girl dad.”

The caption reads, “Who can guess how long this took for us to take off? There’s nothing this man won’t do for his girls.”

man with his daughter

TikTok/@nikadiwa

Check out the video.

@nikadiwa

Who can guess how long this took for us to take off 😳?? There’s nothing this man won’t do for his girls 💖 #girldad #materialgirl

♬ Material Girl – Madonna

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared a funny pic.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 4.03.07 PM There’s nothing this man won’t do for his girls. A Dad Wanted To Watch Football, But His Daughter Decided To Give Him A Makeover

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 4.03.20 PM There’s nothing this man won’t do for his girls. A Dad Wanted To Watch Football, But His Daughter Decided To Give Him A Makeover

And this TikTokker was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 4.03.33 PM There’s nothing this man won’t do for his girls. A Dad Wanted To Watch Football, But His Daughter Decided To Give Him A Makeover

This dad has his priorities straight!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter