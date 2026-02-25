‘There’s nothing this man won’t do for his girls.’ – A Dad Wanted To Watch Football, But His Daughter Decided To Give Him A Makeover
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re a girl dad, you already know how most of your relaxing evenings trying to watch football turn out…
Your daughters take over and you do whatever they feel like doing!
A mom named Nika took to TikTok to show folks how her daughter gave her husband a new look when he was trying to watch a game.
The video shows Nika’s husband sitting on the floor…
And his daughter did quite a job of decorating his head and his face!
The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You’re just trying to watch football, but you’re a girl dad.”
The caption reads, “Who can guess how long this took for us to take off? There’s nothing this man won’t do for his girls.”
Check out the video.
@nikadiwa
Who can guess how long this took for us to take off 😳?? There’s nothing this man won’t do for his girls 💖 #girldad #materialgirl
And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
This person shared a funny pic.
Another individual chimed in.
And this TikTokker was impressed.
This dad has his priorities straight!
