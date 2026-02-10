They Did Over The Top Holiday Decorating For Years, But Now This Homeowner Wants To Stop Even Though The Neighbors Got Upset

When you begin a tradition of decorating your house, other people in the neighborhood will often follow suit.

What would you do if your whole neighborhood was decorating for the holidays, but then you decided you didn’t want to anymore, and some people were upset that you wanted to stop?

That is what happened to the homeowner in this story, and he feels bad about it, but he just doesn’t want to put in the time or money anymore.

AITAH for not decorating my house for Halloween and giving out candy and having several neighbors follow suit and ending a 10+year street decorating tradition. My family moved to a nice cul de sac over 10 years ago. The street is full of nice, involved but not nosey neighbors.

Holiday decorating is fun.

Since we first moved in I always decorate the house for Halloween, Christmas, St Patricks Day, Memorial and 4th of July. Many of the neighbors started doing it too, or ramping up to my level. We all tend to go overboard and over the top on decorations.

Yeah, this sounds like a great neighborhood tradition.

It was cool at first and the neighborhood got a reputation for holiday displays. The past few years, Halloween and Christmas have gotten a bit out of hand though. The sheer number of kids is wild. Its nice to see them out, but the past couple of years we have noticed people driving and parking to get here.

Ok, I can see why that would be annoying.

At Christmas time getting in and out of the street has been troublesome. There have been problems with visitors parking on the street due to traffic. Last year was really annoying. I spent a couple hundred on candy and the visitors were walking all over the lawns, walking up to displays and taking pictures and touching them.

I’ve known neighborhoods like this; it is cool to see so many people enjoying them.

The number of cars were the most I have ever seen and I do not think I recognized like 95% of the families. Some of the people were also straight out rude. This year I decided to pass on the decorations and candy. When some neighbors found out there were going to nope out of this year as well.

Nothing wrong with changing the traditions.

Like me all of their kids grew up and no one was hosting a party this year. The street was a lot more subdued this year in terms of decorations. Since it was a nice night, we did congregate at a neighbors house for a fire pit and drinks. Of the 12 houses on the street, 3 decorated and that those that were not over the top.

Neighborhoods change over time, that is to be expected.

We did get the crowds like the past year, but most houses had self serve bowl out or the porch light was out to indicate that there was no candy. From the back yard we saw the people walking around looking annoyed and disappointed. The kept coming though and did clean out the houses that were giving out candy pretty quickly.

I can see why they would ask about it.

I had to walk back to my house to get some more drink and a set of parents asked me what happened to the street and decorations. They have been coming for the last 4 years and were disappointed that there was basically nothing here and wasted their time.

Hopefully, the visitors were understanding.

I told them that people were taking a break or stopping because their kids have grown up. They didn’t say thing afterwards, but I could tell that they were upset as were a couple of other people who overheard us. I got my drink and went back to the fire pit and told my neighbors of the exchange and we talked about it, there was no general consensus past everyone was tired of doing it and other people feelings.

It sounds like everyone is basically on the same page.

The only thing everyone agreed on was that I started the decoration tradition and stopping the it was on me. They asked me about Christmas and I said I wasn’t going to decorate for the same reasons and everyone else was on board with stopping it, so that made that my fault too, in a funny ball busting sort of way.

This is really nice of them to give people a heads up.

Someone recommended posting to the town Facebook group and letting people know in advance so we don’t have people showing up like tonight. I don’t feel bad per say but I do realize it was something a lot of people looked forward to.

Nah, another neighborhood will start decorating. These things go in cycles.

So AITAH for basically ending a 10 year street decoration tradition?

Nobody is obligated to decorate their house for the holidays. Once a tradition like this gets annoying, it is time to let it end.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

It was fun while it lasted.

Things got to be too much, nothing wrong with that.

This commenter would have been a little rude about it.

I love Christmas lights too, but nobody is obligated to put them up.

This commenter says he wasn’t wrong for letting the tradition end.

Traditions don’t have to last forever.

