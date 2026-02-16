Employee Encountered A Nightmare Customer, But Their Boss Swooped In To Save The Day

Encountering crazy customers isn’t out of the ordinary, but your boss defending you definitely is.

How would you react if your boss did the unexpected? One guy recently shared a wild example of this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

I don’t have a manager.

I used to work for a particularly large ISP doing tech support.

One day, the guy working next to me was dealing with a particularly rude business customer.

That type of thing rarely gets easier with time.

The business customers were usually treated like kings, but this guy was having a particularly hard time even getting a word in.

Eventually, he put up his hand to motion the supervisor come talk to the customer.

Right then, the owner of the company happened to be walking by with another one of the execs.

The absolute worst possible timing.

I’ve met the guy a few times at the company social events, and he is a really down to earth employee-friendly boss.

He asked what the issue was with his customer, and after it was explained, he took the headset and picked up the line.

After listening for about 4-5 minutes, he said very flatly: “That’s never going to happen, especially not when you have an attitude like a 13 year old girl”.

What a boss! Literally!

After listening again for a minutes, he said: “I don’t have a manager. I own this company, and I don’t have to listen to this s*** from an a****** like you, and neither do my employees. I’m terminating your account with us.”

He hung up and I watched him disable this guys account and add a note to the file.

That must have been an unbelievable sight.

“Customer is an a******. Do not reinstate account – Boss”.

Then he just handed back the headset and carried on about his day.

Bosses that actually look out for their employees are a rare breed. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

One person reveled at the rarity of this story.



Another boss weighed in.



Some were shocked that the boss understood middle management.



Someone else shared a similar story from a long time ago.



But overall, people enjoyed the takeaway.



This guy took the phrase “Like a Boss” very seriously.

