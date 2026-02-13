Truck Driver Learned Company Trucks Recorded Audio Conversations, And After His Manager Warned Him About Being Watched Every Day, He Started Questioning Whether Employee Surveillance Has Gone Too Far

Nothing makes you more uncomfortable than finding out you’re being voice-recorded without your consent.

Imagine you work for a trucking company that has its vehicles outfitted with cameras for insurance purposes, but along with that, they also installed voice recorders in the cab, so you’re always being monitored. Would you be okay with it? Or would the thought of it make you feel weird?

In the following story, one truck driver finds himself in this situation and thinks the company is crossing the line. Here’s what happened.

Why do employers feel the need to record conversations while in company trucks? I just started with this somewhat medium-sized family-owned company, and I deliver furniture throughout my state. This morning, I was talking with some of the guys and the manager when the topic came up that there are cameras on the outside of trucks for insurance purposes, which I understand. However, there are also cameras with voice recorders inside the trucks as well.

Suddenly, his manager got a little passive-aggressive.

The manager then looked directly at me and said, “Be careful of what you say because I am always watching and listening to those cameras every day.” Come to find out, the manager thinks this other guy and I are trying to make other people quit because we talked some **** about working the day after Christmas. I understand cameras for insurance on trucks, but recording employees’ conversations and getting in trouble for it is extreme.

Wow! That does seem to be crossing the line.

