Two Dogs Up For Adoption Comforted Each Other At A Shelter

by Matthew Gilligan

two dogs in a shelter

TikTok/@brian_kichton_strongman

This is the kind of video that will melt your heart and make you want to RUN to the nearest animal shelter.

A TikTokker named Brian who describes himself as a “dog shelter advocate.” posted a video from a shelter in Atlanta, Georgia and it went viral for melting hearts.

two dogs in a shelter

TikTok/@brian_kichton_strongman

The video shows two dogs laying on the same bed at the shelter, obviously relying on each other for comfort.

The video’s text overlay reads, “This bonded pair comforting each other at Fulton County Animal Services.”

two dogs in a shelter

TikTok/@brian_kichton_strongman

In the caption, Brian wrote, “Nadia and Snow Bear are available and are very sweet. They came with two others that are also both available. ”

We hope someone adopted these two friends so they can stick together!

two dogs in a shelter

TikTok/@brian_kichton_strongman

Let’s take a look at the video.

@brian_kichton_strongman

Nadia and Snow Bear are available and are very sweet. They came with two others that are also both available. @LifeLine Animal Project @rescueme_atl #adoptdontshop #shelterdog #cutepets #pitbullsoftiktok

♬ original sound – cj

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.43.36 PM Two Dogs Up For Adoption Comforted Each Other At A Shelter

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.43.56 PM Two Dogs Up For Adoption Comforted Each Other At A Shelter

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.44.20 PM Two Dogs Up For Adoption Comforted Each Other At A Shelter

Let’s hope these two pups get adopted together.

