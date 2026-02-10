Two Dogs Up For Adoption Comforted Each Other At A Shelter

This is the kind of video that will melt your heart and make you want to RUN to the nearest animal shelter.

A TikTokker named Brian who describes himself as a “dog shelter advocate.” posted a video from a shelter in Atlanta, Georgia and it went viral for melting hearts.

The video shows two dogs laying on the same bed at the shelter, obviously relying on each other for comfort.

The video’s text overlay reads, “This bonded pair comforting each other at Fulton County Animal Services.”

In the caption, Brian wrote, “Nadia and Snow Bear are available and are very sweet. They came with two others that are also both available. ”

We hope someone adopted these two friends so they can stick together!

Let’s take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Let’s hope these two pups get adopted together.

