Wedding Guest Asked If She Could Bring Someone To A Friend’s Overseas Wedding, But The Bride Got Furious And Coldly Said No
Weddings are so difficult to plan.
This woman was invited to a friend’s wedding that would require her to travel for more than 20 hours. When she asked if she could bring a friend, the bride’s reaction was not what she expected.
Read below for the full story.
AITA for wanting to invite a friend to a wedding?
I have a friend who’s getting married. She’s from another country and invited me to her wedding, which would cost quite a lot of money and about 20–23 hours of traveling.
Initially, she invited my parents and me to the wedding, but my parents won’t be able to attend. I assumed that, as they were not coming, I could take someone else instead.
I don’t want to go alone because I don’t know anyone there, and most people don’t speak English or my native language, so I might not even be able to talk to people.
I told her this, and she seemed furious. She very coldly said “no” and told me how much each guest is costing them, so they don’t want to pay for a stranger.
This woman has some reasons why she should be allowed to take someone with her.
I understand that; it’s their wedding, after all. And I know I might be wrong for assuming I could take someone else instead of my parents, but there are two other points that I would like to mention:
I have never received a proper invite, only a WhatsApp message with the name of the beach and the date. No time of the ceremony or number of guests, just that. The wedding is in March.
I know she invited someone else I barely know, but she allowed her boyfriend to come.
Honestly, I don’t feel like I want to go anymore. It’s a lot of money and time, but I don’t know if I am being bitter over not being able to go with someone.
She said there are going to be two or three other single people, and I feel I might be uncomfortable. Am I being a jerk for not wanting to go alone?
It’s the bride’s wedding, and she decides who comes.
It’s okay to decline a wedding invite, in some cases.
