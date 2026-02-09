February 9, 2026 at 9:22 am

Wedding Guest Asked If She Could Bring Someone To A Friend’s Overseas Wedding, But The Bride Got Furious And Coldly Said No

Beach wedding ceremony setup

Weddings are so difficult to plan.

This woman was invited to a friend’s wedding that would require her to travel for more than 20 hours. When she asked if she could bring a friend, the bride’s reaction was not what she expected.

Read below for the full story.

AITA for wanting to invite a friend to a wedding?

I have a friend who’s getting married. She’s from another country and invited me to her wedding, which would cost quite a lot of money and about 20–23 hours of traveling.

Initially, she invited my parents and me to the wedding, but my parents won’t be able to attend. I assumed that, as they were not coming, I could take someone else instead.

I don’t want to go alone because I don’t know anyone there, and most people don’t speak English or my native language, so I might not even be able to talk to people.

I told her this, and she seemed furious. She very coldly said “no” and told me how much each guest is costing them, so they don’t want to pay for a stranger.

This woman has some reasons why she should be allowed to take someone with her.

I understand that; it’s their wedding, after all. And I know I might be wrong for assuming I could take someone else instead of my parents, but there are two other points that I would like to mention:

I have never received a proper invite, only a WhatsApp message with the name of the beach and the date. No time of the ceremony or number of guests, just that. The wedding is in March.

I know she invited someone else I barely know, but she allowed her boyfriend to come.

Honestly, I don’t feel like I want to go anymore. It’s a lot of money and time, but I don’t know if I am being bitter over not being able to go with someone.

She said there are going to be two or three other single people, and I feel I might be uncomfortable. Am I being a jerk for not wanting to go alone?

It’s the bride’s wedding, and she decides who comes.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

Here’s a fair suggestion.

Screenshot 2026 01 17 at 10.04.21 PM Wedding Guest Asked If She Could Bring Someone To A Friends Overseas Wedding, But The Bride Got Furious And Coldly Said No

A balanced opinion from this user.

Screenshot 2026 01 17 at 10.04.52 PM Wedding Guest Asked If She Could Bring Someone To A Friends Overseas Wedding, But The Bride Got Furious And Coldly Said No

This one is chiming in.

Screenshot 2026 01 17 at 10.05.31 PM Wedding Guest Asked If She Could Bring Someone To A Friends Overseas Wedding, But The Bride Got Furious And Coldly Said No

This person puts it plain and simple.

Screenshot 2026 01 17 at 10.06.10 PM Wedding Guest Asked If She Could Bring Someone To A Friends Overseas Wedding, But The Bride Got Furious And Coldly Said No

And lastly, another reader is sharing their two cents.

Screenshot 2026 01 17 at 10.06.49 PM Wedding Guest Asked If She Could Bring Someone To A Friends Overseas Wedding, But The Bride Got Furious And Coldly Said No

It’s okay to decline a wedding invite, in some cases.

