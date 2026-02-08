When You Leave A New Puppy Home Alone You Never Know What They Will Get Into, But This Little Guy Just Wanted To Get Comfortable

Leaving a puppy home alone is a big risk since you never know what they will do.

One TikToker left their 9-week-old puppy home with cameras on, and they caught them doing the cutest thing.

The video shows a couch and a little puppy walking up to it. The caption of the video says, “POV: You was wondering how your 9-week-old puppy was getting on the sofa while out…”

Oh boy, this should be good.

The dog starts by putting its front legs up on the couch, but it looks way to small to be able to jump up.

In the description of the video, it says, “Watch how this playful 9-week-old puppy gets on the sofa!

It seems impossible.

It then somehow pulls its back legs up into the crack between the cushions and maneuvers itself onto the couch.

It looks really cute, but I’m surprised he could even do it.

Of course, the dog then sniffs around and finds a perfect spot to lie down for a nap.

While I wouldn’t trust a puppy on a nice couch, there is no denying that this is a cute dog.

You have to see it for yourself.

The video can be found here:

The people in the comments absolutely adore this pup.

Is this true? I hope so.

He just wanted a comfortable spot.

Yeah, eventually the dog will want to chew.

Come on puppy, you can do it.

