Wife Insults Husband’s Driving Skills To His Friend, But Only Gets Remorseful When He Confronts Her About It When They Are Alone Again

Teasing is a major tightrope walk. You never really know how your verbal jabs will be received and when they don’t go well, it’s not a good feeling.

See why this woman thinks her husband may be being too sensitive.

AITA for joking about my husband’s driving in front of his friend When my husband drives, he gets heated about things happening on the road, like someone taking too long to merge, a pedestrian taking their sweet time in crossing the street etc. It ruins the drive for me and I have brought it up with him in the past.

That’s the extent of her complaint, but it led to an uncomfortable moment (for him).

I have full faith in his driving skills, though. He’s great at the technical side of things, parallel parking, driving in traffic, and I’m not afraid of him causing an accident; its just the vibe thats the problem. Yesterday we were visiting his friend and his wife for dinner. The topic of driving in downtown came up. It lead to driving skills, and I just joked that my anxiety gets triggered when he’s driving. My husband also laughed back and joked (or so I thought) that I’ve never complained when he’s driving and I was like yes I have! The other couple found it amusing too. When we got home and were still in the parking garage, he said he got me back safe and sound, contrary to everyone’s expectations.

The sarcasm took her by surprise.

I thought he was saying it lightly, and I said I’ve never doubted I’ll get to my destination safe and sound, just the fact that he gets a bit worked up. He said if that were the case I should’ve specified that at dinner rather than implying that he’s an incompetent driver. That’s when I realized he’d taken offense to what I’d said. I told him I’d said it as a joke, since we were having a light conversation, and he said its just not something you say in front of others as a couple, that I put him down even if I didn’t realize it. I apologized and said I didn’t mean to do that. I’ve been thinking about it this morning and I’ve been feeling bad about it. Especially about us not being a team in front of others. I wanted to ask AITA for what I said?

