Wife’s Loan To Husband Hasn’t Been Paid, So She Doesn’t Want To Loan Him Money Again For His Business

AITA for not wanting to pay half of my husband’s business refurb My husband runs a business from home that I helped get off the ground. I paid for almost everything to fit out the shop with what he needed. I didn’t receive repayment, but I was okay with that as I wanted to help him and I was financially able to at the time.

I receive absolutely no benefit or stake in his business. If he left me, I wouldn’t be entitled to anything as it’s completely in his name. Cut to now, we just got married, which ran me through financially. I’m going through a difficult time money wise. After getting sick 3 times in 2 months and being a sole trader myself, I had to ask my husband for support, which I paid back the next week. He wasn’t enthusiastic to help me and it caused a lot of friction. I had never hesitated to help him and despite him actually owing me thousands, I’d never brought it up or held it against him, so it cut deep that he begrudged me needing help. We had a huge fight about it. I needed him to understand that I felt unappreciated for all of the sacrifices I’ve made, the money I’ve given him, and the consideration and understanding I give to him that I hadn’t been getting in return.

We eventually resolved our issues and I thought finally put it to rest with a plan for the future. Every shared expense split 50/50 (I was paying more before), our cars and business expenses are our own to sort. We’d open a shared savings account and goal, and all money left over in our individual account is our own to use and save as we please. Today, he mentioned fixing up some things in his shop. He had talked about new flooring and furniture a few times in the past and asked if I would pay half. This was before our big fight and I didn’t want to say no. However, after our fight and new plan, I thought he would know that any business expenses would have to be his to solve as agreed. Especially after my friend pointed out he gets to claim the entire amount of any business expenses on his tax.

If I paid half, that means he is only paying half, but receiving a full refund, and I’m left with no refund and no benefit. Basically, he would be making money at my expense. As I don’t receive any benefit from his business, I don’t think it’s fair to expect me to subsidize his business refurbishment. Not only does he get to claim all costs on his tax, it’s also a gut punch that I spent so much money on the things he now wants to get rid of and extra insulting he wants me to pay for replacing the things I spent so much money on. So, AITA for not wanting to pay half of his business refurb?

