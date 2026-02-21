Woman Asked Her Boyfriend For A Simple Update About The Favor Her Sister Was Asking, But He Kept Giving Vague Answers The More She Asked

Clear communication matters when plans involve other people.

In this story, a woman just wanted an answer from her boyfriend about helping her sister.

He initially agreed to help with her sister’s bike but kept postponing his response for hours.

Things got even more confusing the more she reminded him of the favor.

AITA for asking if he’d thought more about it? My sister asked me earlier if my boyfriend might be able to help her with her bike this weekend. I said I would ask him when he got home. When he got home, he was tired and wanted a nap. So I waited. I asked him later and he said he would. He said he needed to think about some details. This included where and when.

This woman asked his boyfriend again about her sister’s bike.

I just did my own thing for a few hours. About three hours later, I asked him if he had thought more about it. He said an answer would take at least three more hours. He said it was because I asked him. When I asked why, he just said again, “Because you asked me.”

She’s wondering why he just couldn’t give her a straight answer.

I know work sucks for him recently. He had a short day. He had a long nap and was just chilling. So I do not know why it was bad to ask for an update. He is not afraid of saying no either. So that is not it. I would just like to be able to give my sister an answer.

Some people get annoyed when you ask repeatedly.

