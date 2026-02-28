Woman Bought A Car With Her Boyfriend, But Since It’s In Her Name, She Wants Him To Stop Letting His Family And Friends Borrow It

Family helps family… Until you’re the one who needs help.

AITAH for being upset at the lack of consideration from my BF over a shared asset and selfish when I set boundaries? I (28F) and my boyfriend (29M) bought a car together to share. We mainly work from home and we do most social things together, so one car made sense. The car is in my name but we both paid equally towards it while I cover tax and insurance because I take home slightly more. Trouble is, though we’d discussed getting a car, the actual purchase was quite impromptu. We saw one we loved whilst window shopping and bought it that day. On the very first day, my boyfriend told me (not asked) that his dad was going to drive the car to do a food shop because his own car was out of use.

I want to be clear: I don’t dislike his dad and don’t have an issue with family using the car in principle. What bothered me was that no one asked me first. It was also a matter of hours since getting the car and the whole thing just rubbed me the wrong way. My boyfriend said I was being “awkward,” and that family should be able to enjoy the nice things we have. I felt uncomfortable but struggled to hide it, and his parents could tell I wasn’t pleased, which then made things more awkward.

Since then there are incidents eg the car has a set mileage per year that he disregards, after 3 months we were already over the yearly limit. Then while out with friends he recently drove with four people in the back. When I raise concerns, I’m told I’m selfish, overreacting, or making things difficult. It feels like “sharing” actually means I’m expected to just accept whatever he wants to do with it even though the liability is in my name. I offered to pay him out as I’m uncomfortable with some of the things he is doing but he called me an AH for essentially going back on our initial decision but I am already starting to resent him. AITA?

