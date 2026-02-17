Woman Chooses Trusted Salon for Her Graduation, But Sister-in-Law Takes It Personally

A 25-year-old woman recently celebrated a major milestone: her graduation. When it came time to get ready, she chose to go to the salon she’s trusted for over a decade rather than her sister-in-law’s salon.

While her sister-in-law is a trained beautician, past experiences left the graduate uncomfortable, particularly since her curly hair and South Asian skin tone hadn’t been handled well before.

AITA for not going to my sister-in-law’s salon AITA for not going to my sister-in-law’s salon to get ready for my graduation? I, 25F is the youngest of 3 kids. My brother 32M got married to his 9 years girlfriend now my sister-in-law 30F, 3 years ago. She is a good beautician but she doesn’t know how to handle my curly hair or my skin tone. I know this because I got her to help me get dress for a wedding previously and came out looking like I got flour all over my face.

I’m a south asian woman mind you. So you can understand why I didn’t choose to go to her salon for my big day and choose the salon I went to over 10 years. That was just my decision. I thought since me and my brother – not to mention sister-in-law, aren’t close they won’t care much about it.

But today an argument broke out and this came out. Apparently I was hurting them. So can I know AITA?

Now she’s left wondering whether choosing a stylist she felt confident with for an important day was inconsiderate, or simply reasonable.

Choosing peace of mind over family pressure for a once-in-a-lifetime moment doesn’t make her rude, it makes her realistic.

