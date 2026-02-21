Woman Cut Off A Jealous Friend For Peace Of Mind, But She Received A Petty Revenge Message That Backfired In The Funniest Way

Ending friendships can sometimes be healthier than holding on.

The following story is about a woman who finally found a boyfriend and got into a relationship.

Her friend, however, was jealous of this and didn’t take it well.

So, as a form of revenge, her friend decided to make her feel guilty for a long time.

Did it work, though? Let’s take a closer look!

“As revenge, I will stay single and leave you in guilt!” Today, I received a petty revenge message. I have cut off a close friend (38F) recently. She became too needy and jealous of everything. I knew her for about two years.

This woman met her boyfriend, and her friend wasn’t happy about this.

She was trying hard to get a boyfriend. After I met my current boyfriend, I refused to attend dating events with her. She was not happy about this. I blocked her a week ago. We still have some common friends.

Her friend told her that she would stay single to make her feel guilty.

Today, she asked a common friend to pass me a message. She said she would never forgive me for abandoning her. That because I rejected her invitations in the past, she will never attend any dating event. She said she will stay single to leave me in guilt as revenge.

She just laughed at her friend’s message.

Honestly, I was so angry at myself for enduring her for so long in the past. Cutting her off made my life much more peaceful. She is no longer important to me. I really do not care if she marries a billionaire now or stays single forever. I laughed when I saw this message. It sounds like revenge on herself instead of me.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a good response to her. Lol.

This user shares a similar thought.

This person gives their honest opinion.

People are calling out the “friend.”

Finally, short and sensible,

It isn’t really revenge if you’re the one getting hurt. Lol.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.