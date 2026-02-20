Woman Lets Her Brother And His Wife Move Into Her Condo Rent Free, But Now She’s Threatening To Kick Them Out

Imagine owning a condo but living somewhere else. Would you consider letting family members stay in your condo if they were experiencing hard times?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is happy to help her family out. The problem is that her family seems to think they get to make the rules and tell her what to do even though she’s the owner.

Keep reading for more details about this family drama.

AITA for telling SIL she has no say of when I use my house where she also lives My siblings and I inherited money from our grandfather when he passed away. Our dad was the administrator and he was not super strict and let us have access to it for practical things. I convinced my dad to let me have some if it early to buy a condo. It was a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath and the price was amazing and very close to the university. After I bought it my 2 best friends moved in with me and paid rent and we lived there till we graduated grad school. I ended up getting married and moved away. I have rented it on/off and family has lived there as well while attending university.

Her brother asked for help.

I have 3 full siblings and 2 blew through the money in a few years and made very poor decisions. When Covid happened my brother and SIL went through some very hard times. They asked me if they could move into the condo until they could get back on their feet and save money. I agreed but told them my rules the master bedroom was mine and I could show up at anytime. I did not want to get any emails from the HOA we were good.

Her circumstances have changed.

I am now getting divorced and share 50/50 custody with my ex. I have the option of working remotely or going into the office. 1 week a month when my daughter is with her dad I have been flying back home and staying at the condo. I have felt a strong desire to be with my friends and want to spend more time with family. Here is where the issue is.

Her SIL is pretty annoyed.

I sometimes drop in last minute. On a whim I catch a direct flight back home and just show up. This has started annoying my SIL. She gets even more upset when I invite my friends over and we are drinking in the living room and acting like college kids again. It came to a head last weekend where she confronted me about how inconsiderate I was.

Her SIL seems to think she gets to make the rules.

She said it was rude not to give notice of when I was showing up and asked that I let her know a week in advance. She also said that she did not want my friends hanging out more than once a week and needed to be gone by 11 pm. Here is where I might be the jerk. At first I laughed and then I got mad. I ripped into her and asked her who the heck she thought she was. I reminded her that I was the owner of the condo and she had absolutely no authority to be laying out rules especially when she was not paying for anything. I told her if she ever came at me like that again I would toss her out on the street and if my brother felt the same way he could leave with her.

She refused to comply with her brother’s requests.

My brother confronted me and told me that yes the place was mine and they were guests but as a courtesy could I give them some notice and having my friends over was also inconsiderate without notice. I told him no and no and he called me a jerk. My friends and I are not loud. SIL is very religious and is upset because we drink and have very adult conversations that offends her. So reddit judge me AITA?

It’s her condo, and she’s doing her brother and SIL a favor. I assume they’re staying there rent free. If they don’t like the living situation, they can find somewhere else to live.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

There might be room for compromise.

She could call or text before getting on the plane.

Everyone seems to think everyone has messed up here.

But the SIL was really rude.

Being considerate can be more important than being right.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.