Woman Gave Her Niece An American Girl Doll Years Ago, And Now That She Has Her Own Daughter, She’s Wondering If She Could Ask For It Back

Gifting young girls with dolls is an experience they will never forget.

In this story, a woman gave her niece an American Girl doll when she was a child.

Now that her own daughter is at an age interested in dolls, she is considering getting the dolls back from her niece.

But she doesn’t know if this is even reasonable.

Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTA if I asked for a doll back I gifted family? Years ago, I (43F) gifted one of my nieces one of my American Girl dolls. She was 10 or 11 at the time. There weren’t any in the store that looked like her. She had brown hair and brown eyes. So I gave her one of my old ones.

This woman was thinking about getting the doll back that she gifted her niece.

My niece is now 22. My daughter is at the age where she’s interested in dolls. I was thinking of gifting her the ones I have in storage. I’m debating whether or not to ask my niece for the one I gave her.

She’s wondering if it would be wrong to ask for it back.

My husband thinks it’s reasonable. He says this is because my niece no longer uses it. Other family members say it was a gift. They ask what if my niece wants it for her kids. WIBTA if I asked for it back?

Once a doll leaves the toy chest, it might not ever find its way back.

