Woman Hangs Out In The Shared Living Room To Relax And Unwind, But Her Roommate Complained And Wanted The Room To Be Quiet And Dim At Night

AITA for refusing to change how I use a shared space after my roommate complained? I (23F) live with my roommate Sophia (22F). We’ve been sharing an apartment for about a year. We split rent evenly and haven’t had any major issues until recently. We mostly do our own thing, but share common spaces like the living room and kitchen.

A few weeks ago, I started spending more time in the living room in the evenings to relax after work. Usually, this means sitting on the couch, watching TV at a normal volume, or having a light on while I read or scroll on my phone. This is typically between around 8 and 10 PM. I don’t stay up late in the living room and I’m mindful of noise.

Sophia recently told me that this bothers her. She said she prefers the living room to be quiet and dim in the evenings. And that me being in there makes it harder for her to relax even when she’s in her bedroom. She asked if I could stop using the living room during that time or keep it to very short periods.

I told her I didn’t think that was fair. The living room is a shared space. I’m not being loud, and I’m using it at a reasonable hour. I offered compromises like keeping the TV volume lower or using headphones. But I said I wasn’t willing to completely avoid the living room or significantly change how I use it.

Sophia got upset and said I was being inconsiderate and only thinking about myself. Since then, things have felt tense. She’s made a few comments about me taking over the apartment. This wasn’t my intention at all. I feel bad that she’s stressed. But I also don’t think it’s reasonable for one roommate to dictate how shared spaces are used when the behavior isn’t excessive. AITA?

