Woman Helps Friend Plan Her Wedding, But She Got Blamed For Ruining It After Intervening During The Ceremony And Speeches That Started Going Off Script

Some people are so caught up in their own ideas that they can’t see good intentions.

So, what would you do if you had helped your friend plan her wedding, but after helping calm some chaos, other guests started blaming you for ruining the wedding?

Would you confront them directly? Or would you find another way to process the situation?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and can’t believe people are mad at her. Here’s what happened.

AITA for ruining my friend’s wedding? I (38) am friends with April (42 – fake name), who married James (43) last Saturday. I helped my friend plan her wedding along with her mum and another bridesmaid, Millie. I left the wedding early, so I wasn’t there for the dances, but I have been getting awful texts. Firstly, I’ve been accused of “manhandling” an old woman and having no respect for Chinese culture.

When April’s mum announced the married couple, the doors opened, and April and James began walking down the red carpet. Everyone was on the sides of the carpet, clapping. James’s grandmother suddenly began walking across the red carpet. I honestly thought she was confused, so I gently guided her back to the side so the couple could pass. I did not mean to disrespect their culture. Secondly, I’ve been accused of destroying Mary’s moment. As I had helped with the wedding, I knew who was meant to give the speeches and in what order.

Lee wasn’t on the list, so I was concerned when he grabbed Alex’s microphone. Lee said he knew she wanted this, looked at Mary, and bent down. I immediately rushed to their table, grabbed the microphone, and said something like “whilst Lee is tying his shoelaces, I just wanted to say it’s a blessing to know April and James, and may they have many wonderful years together.” I then shoved the microphone back to Alex, who then stood up and gave his speech. Millie became violently sick, which we assume is the norovirus. I took her home and looked after her and her baby when the sitter left.

I noticed today that I had been invited to a WhatsApp group called “wedding ruined by dog.” I joined to see text after text of Mary, Lee, and some of James’s cousins calling me names and accusing me of ruining the wedding. I didn’t want to ruin April and James’s honeymoon, so I called April’s mother in tears. She told me she was grateful, but I don’t know if she’s just saying that because I couldn’t control my shaky voice. Millie only remembers her willing herself not to vomit. AITA?

