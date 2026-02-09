Woman Hit A Neighbor’s Mailbox On Black Ice And Offered To Replace It, But She Was Still Insulted And Berated For Not Prioritizing The Replacement

Accidents can turn worse when emotions run high.

In this story, a woman’s car slipped on black ice and damaged her neighbor’s mailbox.

She offered her insurance and arranged the replacement of her mailbox.

But things escalated when the project got delayed.

AITA for telling neighbor to go through insurance My car slipped on black ice. I hit my neighbor’s mailbox. I gave her my insurance info. She said my insurance wanted her to pay upfront. She said she didn’t have the money.

I said I would buy the mailbox. I said I would pay my handyman to put it in. It would be after the first of the year. The mailbox wouldn’t be in until 12/29. My handyman had family plans.

On 12/29, she called me. I couldn’t answer because my daughter was sick. I texted my handyman. I asked him to arrange what day he could come and install it. He told her he had the mailbox. He arranged for Friday 1/2 to install it. He said he would do it when he was back in town.

On 12/31, she sent me a sarcastic text message. She said I didn’t care. I told her my daughter ended up in the hospital. I told her I couldn’t return her call. That was why my handyman reached out to arrange a day and time. She said out of respect, I should have called her back. She said I should be ashamed of myself. She said I should be more apologetic.

I’ve already had two 30-minute calls where I profusely apologized. I told her to go through my insurance, that was if I wasn’t doing it fast enough. She then sent this text: “And you are the homeowner that plowed over my mailbox. So completely disrespectful and sinful!!” “You should be ashamed and embarrassed and apologetic.” “Call (handyman)??? You are pathetic.”

I then sent this and blocked her: “I’m returning the mailbox.” “Go through insurance. You have the info.” “I didn’t have to buy it and pay (handyman) to put it in.” “He told you he’d be there on Friday. I told you the same thing.” “That obviously isn’t good enough, so go through insurance.” AITA for making her go through insurance after she started calling me names?

A mailbox can be replaced, but a good neighbor relationship can be hard to repair.

