Woman Is Going Viral For Her Love Of Medieval Peasant Meals That She Calls “Girl Dinner”

In a perfect world, we would all eat perfectly balanced meals every day, but that is not what people always want or can do.

This TikToker made a quick video about her ideal meal, which is shockingly similar to what peasants ate generations ago.

She began the video by saying, “I cannot find the TikTok right now, but a girl came on here and said how in Medieval times peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese and how awful that was.”

Yeah, times were different.

But then she says, “And she was like, that’s my ideal meal.”

I mean, sure. Once in a while, that is good.

Then she says, “This is my dinner.”

She cuts to her table that has bread, cheese, some grapes, and wine.

Come on, that is not at all the same as what the people back then would have eaten.

And she says, “I call this girl dinner, or medieval peasant dinner.”

That’s too funny. At least she enjoys the simple things in life.

That seems like more of a snack than a full meal, but it would still be good.

Check out the full video below to see it for yourself.

The people in the comments love it! Check them out.

This person thinks the phrase “Girl Dinner” is too funny.

If you love it, it’s dinner.

This person knows how dinner is done.

Sometimes it is the simplest dinners that are the best.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.