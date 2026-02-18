Woman Jumped To Help Her Friend When He Was Being Made Homeless, But The Boundaries She Set For Him Were Far From Being Followed
When someone has a special place in your heart, it’s natural to want to help them.
Many of us are happy to help strangers and people we’ve never met before, so it goes without saying that we’ll go out of our way to help the people we care about.
But sometimes, those people might not be deserving of our help, or our best intentions might not be appreciated.
This was certainly the case for the woman in this story, who went out of her way to help an old friend.
But he did very little to repay her kindness.
Read on to find out what happened.
AITA for kicking my roommate out for not attending court?
I am a 25-year-old woman, and I live with my husband and my older brother in a home we own.
In May, I found out that someone I used to live with as a child (male, 21) was going to be homeless and everyone in the house agreed we would help him.
He had a rough childhood and thus we wanted to give him the chance to start over and really build his life.
Let’s see how they integrated him into their home.
We underlined a few rules for this move.
Prior to moving in, he was arrested and had a criminal record. He had a current case open for a M1 theft, and we stated that he had to keep us involved with his court and be vigilant regarding his court expectations.
We also stated he had to pay $500.00 a month, enough we could cover additional occurred expenses but not enough that he would be unable to save.
He could use our cars, but he had to ask prior (and preferably with notice) and he had to pay for the gas used and keep them clean. Also, naturally, we asked that permission be granted before anyone eat anyone’s food.
Read on to find out how this agreement worked out for them.
To start, he lost his job and alleged that he was looking for a new one.
He had previously been banned on Doordash so my brother allowed him to create an account through his name.
This ended after four months of non-payment and the discovery that not only had he not been applying to jobs during this period, but that he had gotten my brother banned from Doordash and didn’t set aside any tax money for my brother (something that he said he would do).
After this, my husband and I had a discussion with him stating that he wasn’t upholding his side of the deal for living here and he was going to need to leave.
Then, things took a turn.
However, my brother was adamant that as we promised he would have a home, we couldn’t give up on him so quickly, something we as the household agreed upon (after a long period of fights).
Soon thereafter he got a job but told them he had open availability – something that was not true as my husband always works weekends and my brother (while not working weekends) is usually busy on at least one of those days.
He also began using the vehicles without permission, leaving them on empty and taking them to different states, as well as taking food (and hygiene items) to such an extent we began hiding our things in our room.
And things only got worse from there.
The last event occurred when I was getting the mail and saw he had court mail. I knew that he had an upcoming court date that had recently passed.
I actually brought up said court date and asked him if he was going to need a ride and he informed he that he did not need to attend. I told him that he needed to consult with his attorney as he should be present.
I opened the mail (with his permission) and saw that he had a bench warrant for his arrest due to him not attending. I texted him a picture of his mail and asked when he was going to tell us, he admitted that he had no intention of telling us and that he was “handling it”. It was at this moment we decided he needed to leave.
Are we wrong for kicking him out when we promised him he’d be part family?
AITA?
It’s one thing taking someone in out of the goodness of your heart.
But when that person keeps ignoring the boundaries that you set for a reason, you can’t just let that go.
He had enough warning that they wouldn’t tolerate his antics any longer – he was the only one in the wrong.
Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.
This person thought they were in the wrong – for letting the guy move in to begin with.
While others thought that their boundaries were important, and enforcing them was necessary.
Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out just how poorly the guy had treated them.
You can promise to help someone all you like, but they have to want to change too.
And it’s quite clear that this guy has no intention of changing, so they need to kick him out as a result.
They shouldn’t have to deal with this.
