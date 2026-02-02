Woman Skipped Family Breakfast On A Remote Holiday After Her Partner’s Family Forgot The Only Food She Could Eat, And Was Called Rude For Not Sitting At The Table Anyway

It’s hard not to feel some type of way when you only ask for one thing, and no one thinks enough to bring it along.

So, what would you do if you were on a remote family holiday where food had to be planned in advance, and the people in charge of the food didn’t buy the one item you asked for?

Would you eat something else? Or would you stay in your room and read while everyone else ate?

In the following story, one girlfriend finds herself in this situation with her boyfriend’s family. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for refusing to sit at a breakfast table with nothing for me to eat? I [29F] am on a holiday with my partner [28M] and his family. It’s an extremely remote location, so we have to purchase everything before we go, as a trip to civilization can take up to an hour and a half. This has been my 4th year coming here and I absolutely love it, the area is stunning and since we are in the Southern Hemisphere, it is summer and loads of fun in the river valley. There has, however, been a consistent issue the last few years, and today I finally put my foot down.

When she woke up, all she smelled was fish.

When his family did the food shopping, he and I did the shopping for drinks and snacks. We bought cases of drinks that we know everyone will enjoy, and I am always considerate of what people enjoy and do not enjoy. His family, on the other hand, does not consider my tastes or needs. I am a picky eater, I will admit it, and at times I eat the bare minimum without complaint. This year, we added 2-3 items to their shopping list, knowing that for breakfast, they like to have fish with a creamy sauce. I do not eat fish, and just requested that they pick up 2 mini quiches so that when they made fish for breakfast, I would have something to eat. This morning, I get up, and I can smell the fish, and I ask if anyone took out the quiches or if they had seen them. My partner just came over to me and said that they didn’t buy them. He said sorry, and since I was still quite tired and honestly a little disheartened (this is not the first time), I decided to go lie down.

Now, they’re mad she didn’t sit with them.

He came to our room and asked me to at least come sit with them, and I said no. There isn’t anything for me to eat, no one even tried to prepare anything else, and so I was just going to lie and read my book. Let me be clear, there were no extra toasts, no one made an effort to fry an egg or anything. We take turns making breakfast, and the other morning I went around asking people how they would like their eggs and made fried and scrambled eggs to people’s taste. I’m not just sitting here, too lazy to make my own food. Now my partner’s parents are saying I’m rude for not joining them and that I should have at least sat with them. AITA?

Yikes! They need to check their priorities.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

