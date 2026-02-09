Woman Told Her Friend To Stop Sharing Her Health Complaints Because She Was Getting Anxious, But Her Friend Snapped Back And Told Her It’s Not Her Place

Health conversations can sometimes feel uncomfortable.

The following story involves a woman who nearly died due to an undiagnosed chronic illness.

So when her friend kept talking about her health condition, it made her anxious.

She asked her friend to seek medical help instead, but tensions ensued.

AITA for telling my friends to stop talking about their health problems if they aren’t going to do anything or listen to anyone? Basically, I have this friend. Let’s call her G. G keeps complaining to me about being chronically tired and just feeling very sick. For context, earlier this year, I had a very near death experience from an undiagnosed chronic illness. I have been very hyper-conscious about health stuff.

G is experiencing some really bad symptoms.

My friend G keeps telling me she has really bad symptoms. She says she is sleeping 17+ hours a day. She says she is too weak to do anything. These were a lot of the symptoms I experienced before almost dying. It scares me.

This woman advised G to seek professional help.

Every time, she brings it up to me, I get very anxious. I told her she needs to seek medical attention because this isn’t normal. In return, she told me that it’s not my place.

G told her she shouldn’t censor herself around her.

So I asked her to please not bring it up if she is going to leave it untreated. I explained that it constantly stresses me out and reminds me about my experience. In return, she said that she “shouldn’t have to censor around me.” She also said that she isn’t responsible for my triggers. AITA?

You can care about someone without sacrificing your own mental health.

