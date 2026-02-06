Woman Traveled For A Family Wedding, But She Refused To Carry Her Boss’s Wife’s Extra Luggage After Being Pressured

Work boundaries can get complicated when personal favors are involved.

In this story, a woman agreed to carry medication for her boss’s wife while traveling with her young child.

After an experience in the past where she was overloaded with luggage, she clearly set limits this time.

But her boss kept pushing anyway, making the situation uncomfortable and personal.

AITA for refusing to take my boss’s wife luggage from my home country to the country we are currently staying at? My boss’s wife and I are both from the same home country. Currently, we are living in the UAE. I am visiting back home for my brother’s wedding for just a few days. I am traveling with a very hyper five-year-old. My husband stayed back because of work.

This woman’s boss asked her if she could carry some medicines for his wife.

Before the wedding, my boss called me. He asked me if I could carry some meds for his wife. I told him sure. But I also told him that I cannot carry anything else. Last time, he sent a whole hand-carry luggage with me to my home country. I had to ask my FIL to drive it to their house.

She refused to carry some stuff other than the meds.

He said that, along with the meds, there might be just a few dresses. I refused and told him I cannot carry anything other than meds. I also told him to get the meds delivered to my address. I cannot go and pick them up because of the wedding. I am traveling back to the UAE tomorrow.

She told him why she couldn’t carry anything else.

Yesterday, I called him to give him the address. I wanted to confirm that I can carry the meds and that he can send them. He again put me on the spot. He asked why I cannot carry anything else. I told him I have a lot of other stuff I am carrying this time.

He didn’t take her answer well.

He got offended. He kept trying to pressure me into saying yes. Since I am traveling with my son, I do not want to carry any hand carry on the plane. I tried to explain this to him. He has taken it personally. I have some space in my luggage.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong.

Now, I feel bad for refusing to take his wife’s stuff. But I feel misused because of last time. I have no idea how much stuff he will send if I allow him. I agreed to the meds because I understand that can be important for health purposes. AITA in this situation and should I tell him to send the stuff to my home?

Just because your suitcase has space doesn't mean it's open for business.

