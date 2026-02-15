Woman Turns 21 During Spring Break, But A Family Trip to Disney World Puts Her Birthday Plans at Risk

This woman is about to turn 21, a milestone birthday she’s been looking forward to celebrating with her close-knit family and friends.

When her future mother-in-law announced plans for a spring break Disney World trip that would overlap with her birthday, she made one clear request: she didn’t want to be away on her actual birthday.

Despite explaining that she wanted to spend that time with her family and already had plans in motion, things quickly became tense.

AITA for not wanting to go to disney world for my birthday? first post on reddit bare with me if this gets confusing. I am a 20 year old woman I have a birthday in march during spring break. I am turning 21, this is a huge birthday for me, maybe not for anyone else. anyways i get told by my future MIL that she is planning a family trip for spring break, she asked me my opinion and I immediately said “as long as im not gone on my birthday.” She asked “why” and i explained something i shouldn’t even have to explain is that i want to be able to see my family.

My side of the family are very tight-knit my parents, grandparents, and two older sisters. there isnt a lot of us so its important for me to see them. I told my bf to talk to her and maybe get this figured out and made sure my request to be home was acknowledged. Also my bf was planning a birthday party for me with all the fun things such as a banner and a 21 sign, of course with just friends.

Now my birthday is on the 29th that falls on a sunday, we were planning to have my party on the 28th and eating with my family sunday. she wanted us to go for a week on this trip 21-28, he goes and tells her this and asked can we just leave disney a day early and she starts saying well we just won’t even go now so am i the a******? also we just wanted to have party on the weekend so more people would be able to show up to the party and not have to take off of work which i wouldn’t expect anyone to do that for some stupid party but you get it.

Now the birthday girl is left feeling guilty for wanting one weekend centered around herself, even though she communicated her boundary clearly from the start.

Wanting to spend your 21st birthday with your own family isn’t selfish, especially when you asked upfront and offered a simple compromise.

