Woman Was Forced To Withdraw Offer To Take In Her Sister’s Dog After A Breakup And Housing Plans Fall Apart, But Now Her Sister Is Mad And Giving Her The Silent Treatment

Even the best intentions can get complicated when life gets in the way.

So, what would you do if you offered to help a family member by taking in their pet, but your living situation changed before you had the chance to bring it home?

Would you go ahead and take it out of obligation? Or would you try to explain why you have to back out of the deal?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this scenario with her sister. Here’s what happened.

AITA for going back on my offer to take in my sister’s dog? Early last year, I visited my sister with my then-boyfriend and noticed that her dog was mostly confined to her home office, usually locked in his kennel. He was only let out once at night to go to the bathroom, and she would carry him into the backyard even though he’s perfectly capable of walking on his own. When I asked why, she told me that he had bitten her husband on three different occasions while her husband was petting him. The last incident was serious enough to break skin and cause quite a bit of bleeding. She’s had her dog since 2017, when he was a puppy (I was there when she adopted him), and he’s always been the sweetest little boy, so I was really surprised to hear that he’d become reactive.

It was hard to see him confined like that, so I offered to take him in under two conditions. First, that she would continue covering his expenses, since I already have a dog, and taking on the cost of a second would be a lot. Second, I would take him once I moved into a bigger place with my then-boyfriend, so things wouldn’t be cramped. As of this year, neither of those conditions is true anymore. A month ago, while she was getting his paperwork ready to fly him over (we live in different countries), she mentioned a few required items, but never offered to pay for them. That bothered me and made me start having second thoughts.

But then, around the same time, my boyfriend and I broke up, and I’m in the process of moving out, so the larger living space is no longer an option. I explained all of this to her, but she got upset and hasn’t responded to any of my messages or calls since. We normally FaceTime almost every day, so the silent treatment is tied to this. It may be worth noting that she’s expecting a child, which could make her more eager to rehome her dog. Also, her dog has never had aggression issues prior to this. AITA?

