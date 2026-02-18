Woman Was Happy On A Snowboarding Trip With Friends, Even Though She Was The Only Girl, But When A Friend Invited A Random Guy Back To Their AirBnB, She Felt Quite Differently

Even in the twenty-first century, life growing up as a guy and life growing up as a girl are quite different.

We might like to think that we live in a safe, inclusive and equal society, but the reality is that women still grow up quite aware of the unique risks that life and the world poses to them.

So when the woman in this story went on a snowboarding trip with six friends, she was aware of the risks of travelling as the only woman in a group of men.

Fortunately, she trusted them – but down the line, she found out that her trust might have been misplaced.

Read on to find out why.

AITA for not fulfilling a venmo request? Last weekend I went on a trip with my boyfriend and his three friends to go snowboarding. It wasn’t ideal, and I wasn’t too happy being the only girl, but to board I’ll do it. In total there were five of us: four guys and one girl. We’re all 25 or 26 years old. We all decided to split an Airbnb and it came out to about $300 each. I am completely fine paying for my share of the Airbnb and the gas and all of that.

Let’s see how their trip went down.

However the first day we went out, we met this random guy on the gondola. He happened to be a few years younger than us all and goes to the same college my boyfriend and his friends went to. He asked us if he could ride with us because he came up solo and was car camping the weekend. They all said it was fine, so he ended up spending the whole day with us and which is fine – I didn’t care, we were just boarding. Then he came to dinner with us after boarding, which is also still fine I guess. Then he offered to give one of the guys a ride to the Airbnb, while the rest of us took the shuttle.

Then, things started to get weird.

Then it turned out they give him the door to our Airbnb, which made me super uncomfortable because hello, we don’t know this guy! Like, he might seem chill now, but who knows what he can be capable of! By the time we get there he was already inside and in the shower! Like, what?! Again, who even is this guy? Throughout the whole day both my boyfriend and I had been expressing our discomfort at having this random guy come to the Airbnb, and the other guys just keep saying “it’s chill, he’s chill” and ignoring us.

But the drama didn’t stop there.

We were all hanging out in the living room, drinking and watching movies, when one of the guys and the random decided to go out to the bars. No one else was down so they left and then came back at two in the morning and the random crashed on the couch. The next day he woke up before anyone else and left really fast, then meets us on the mountain again later.

Needless to say, she wasn’t happy about all this.

After the trip they sent me a venmo request for the Airbnb, but it was still the $300 amount, split between 5 people. I told them I’m not paying until they figure out how much that random owes for staying one night. Am I being crazy? I was uncomfortable the whole time because of this random dude they invited, and now they expect me to pay for his free stay? He chose to come up and car camp! I don’t care if it takes off $20 or if it takes off $5 from my total, I’m not paying for this random dude!

Let’s see how her boyfriend felt about this.

My boyfriend says it doesn’t matter that much, because we would have paid the same amount if he wasn’t there anyways, which makes sense and makes me wonder if I am being dramatic about this. But I still don’t think it’s fair that he gets a free stay at our Airbnb. I told them I will pay for the first night split between five and the second night split between six. AITA?

For the sake of the trip and the friendship, it seems like she should probably just pay the $300 that she initially agreed to, and then probably never accompany these guys on a trip again.

But the real problem here, that she isn’t truly articulating, is the way she was treated by her boyfriend and his friends.

They need to understand that women have a certain risk aversion societally drilled into them – and that inviting someone she doesn’t know and trust into the place where they are staying leads to a vulnerability that few would be comfortable with.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought that she was being problematic, and should just pay.

But others explained why blaming the girl for being angry was problematic.

Meanwhile, this person articulated the real reason she didn’t want to pay in full perfectly.

Sure, she had gone on a trip with five guys – but these were five guys that she knew and trusted.

It’s completely understandable that she feels betrayed by the guys (probably innocently) putting her in a vulnerable position.

Instead of being irritated by her, the guys need to learn what life is like for a woman, and act more thoughtfully going forward.

The least they can do is apologise.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.