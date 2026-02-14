Woman Worked As An Administrative Assistant With Good Performance, But Her Boss Claimed She Wasn’t The “Right Fit” To Represent His Company

Work performance should matter more than an employee’s appearance.

In this story, a woman worked as an administrative assistant, handling calls, emails, and daily office tasks.

Her job performance was solid, but because of her looks and weight, her boss decided she wasn’t the right fit.

I got fired for the way my body looks I’m 22F, and my boss is 40sM. I am 5’2″ and weigh approximately 200 lbs. I wear a size 14-16 for reference. I am definitely overweight.

This woman’s boss admitted he didn’t want her representing the company because of the way she looks.

My job? Administrative assistant. I sit at a desk, answer phone calls and emails, and help with the day-to-day functions of the company. Has my size inhibited by ability to do my job? No. Absolutely not. His reasoning? I just don’t have the look. And he doesn’t want me representing his company with the way I currently look.

Turns out her boss worries more about looks than performance.

