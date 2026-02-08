Woman Worked With A Close Friend On A Group Project But Her Friend Avoided The Responsibility, So She Was Forced To Tell The Truth To Their Boss

Work responsibilities should be treated seriously and with dedication.

The following story involves an employee whose office friend volunteered to be part of a group project.

But immediately, her friend avoided doing her part and missed work meetings.

When the manager asked what happened, she told the truth

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to keep covering for my friend after they got themselves into trouble? I have been close friends with Sam (26F) for several years. Overall, she’s fun to be around. She has a habit of avoiding responsibility. She expects other people to smooth things over for her.

Sam volunteered to be part of a work project.

Recently, Sam signed up for a group project at work. The project had very clear expectations and deadlines. Almost immediately, she started skipping meetings. She stopped responding to messages. She said she was too overwhelmed to contribute. The rest of us ended up doing most of the work. We didn’t want the project to fail.

She told a lie about not really volunteering and was forced to sign up.

When our manager asked why Sam’s portion was incomplete, Sam told them something untrue. She said that I had volunteered to help her. She said that I then dropped the ball. This wasn’t true. She never asked me, and I never agreed.

This woman told their manager the truth.

I only found out because my manager pulled me aside. They asked me what happened. I told my manager the truth. Sam hadn’t done her part. I didn’t agree to cover for her.

Sam was infuriated.

Now, Sam was furious. She said I threw her under the bus. She said that friends are supposed to protect each other. She also said I embarrassed her professionally. She said I caused her unnecessary stress.

Now, she feels bad that Sam is facing the consequences.

I feel bad that she’s facing consequences. I also feel like it wasn’t fair for her to lie. She shifted the blame onto me. I don’t think it’s my responsibility to take the fall. I didn’t do anything wrong. Some mutual friends are split. A few agree with me. Others say I should’ve handled it privately. They think I should not have been honest with our manager. So AITA for refusing to cover for my friend? And for telling the truth?

Covering for a friend is one thing, but covering their workload is a whole different story.

