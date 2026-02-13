Woman’s Boyfriend Spilled Her Drink While Pulling A Charging Cord, But Rather Than Cleaning It Up, He Blamed Her

Small habits can turn into ongoing disagreements when neither person is willing to give in.

So, what would you do if your partner kept knocking over your drink and insisted it was your fault because of where you placed it?

Would you find a new place for your cup? Or would you blame the other person because they know that’s where you keep your drinks?

In the following story, one girlfriend is at odds over this very thing with her boyfriend. Here’s their story.

AITAH My boyfriend spilled my drink and got mad at me for it. My boyfriend and I have had an ongoing disagreement over where to place drinks in our bedroom. We have a sleigh bed that has a 6-inch border on either side. I tend to place my drinks on the border, and it has resulted in him spilling my drink 3 or 4 times. We have a side table that he says I should put my drinks on, but it is covered in clutter that he refuses to remove, making it nearly impossible to place a cup on it in good faith.

They still can’t agree.

I have mentioned that I have no space to place my cup there multiple times, and every time he brushes it off, only to get mad when he spills another drink. The most recent spill was 10 or so minutes ago, when he took his phone back and pulled the charging cord with it. The charging cord pulled my drink over, spilling a small amount. He responded in a frustrated tone, saying I should use the side table. I countered by stating the lack of space. He then walked away, leaving the mess to me. AITA?

Yikes! Someone needs to agree to disagree.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit think this should go.

According to this reader, it’s a dumb argument.

Here’s a suggestion.

This person asks a good question.

They do sound like children.

They both need to grow up. She needs to find a new spot for drinks, and he needs to clean his mess. Sheesh.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.