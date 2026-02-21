Woman’s Friend Is About To Become A Published Author, But When She Shared The Cover Of Her Book In The Group Chat, They Noticed That The Publisher Used AI

Ah, who doesn’t love reading a good book? Too bad some of them are hidden under unattractive covers that we can’t help but judge.

AITAH for telling my friend her people won’t want to buy her book because of the cover? My friend Jan (34f) has been working on a book for years now. I (28f) have read it and it is absolutely phenomenal, I honestly think the book could be a sensation. It’s a gripping story that pulled me in from the second I read it. It’s one of the best books I have read in the last year. I’m not even saying that just because she is one of my best friends. It was genuinely amazing.

Just a bit ago, in our book club group chat, she sent us a picture of what her cover is. I audibly gasped when I saw it. She said she gave a concept and a sketch of what she wanted to the publisher. And there is not a doubt in my mind that they took her idea, plugged it into an AI art generator, and hoped she wouldn’t notice. And she didn’t. I don’t know about other readers, but if I see a book cover that is AI I don’t even bother picking it up. If the cover is AI how much of what is written is going to be AI?

I pointed out what about it made it seem like AI to me, I told her exactly what I said above and that I absolutely judge a book by its cover, that if I saw this book on the shelf, I wouldn’t read it. And that I’m sure other readers would agree. She became really defensive, and said that I crushed her excitement. She said that the publisher would not use AI, as they are a pretty big publishing company. But I am 100% sure it’s not authentic.

I understand what I said was harsh, and a little mean but I didn’t know how to sugar coat it, especially over text messages when there is no way to convey emotion through it. I spoke to the other members of the club and asked for their input, and they agree that it’s AI. I told her to reach out to the publisher to verify it, but she’s giving me the cold shoulder right now and said that she already approved of the cover. I think I may be the in the wrong because she was very excited, and I just crushed her spirits. But if I were in her shoes, I would want a friend to tell me this. Should I have kept my mouth shut? AITA?

