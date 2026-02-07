Woman’s Party Guest Stayed Silent About Food Accommodations Until It Was Too Late, So When Host Refused To Re-Cook, Things Got Awkward In The Friend Group

Hosting a good party is a skill, but it should never require reading your guests’ minds.

When one host asked about their friends’ food preferences in advance and got silence, a last-minute complaint changed the tone of the night fast.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not cooking a separate portion of food for my friend? I (20F) had a few friends over for dinner a few nights ago. I enjoy cooking and offered to make a proper meal for everyone.

The host tried to do her due diligence in making sure all her guests were comfortable.

Beforehand, I asked if anyone had any cooking allergies, dietary restrictions, or preferences, or if they had any requests for what I should cook. Nobody mentioned anything, so I cooked how I normally cook for myself.

So when one friend chose to speak up at the worst possible moment, it threw a wrench in all the host’s plans.

My friend Luna (22F) arrived half an hour early to help me with finishing touches and plating. As I was getting ready to plate everything up, she said she doesn’t like her food heavily seasoned. That’s understandable, but I told her she should’ve mentioned it when I asked if she had any preferences the day before.

Luna kept pushing for special treatment, and when the host declined, things got awkward.

Anyways, she asked if I could prepare a portion just for her with minimal seasoning. At that point, I’d finished cooking everything and didn’t have the energy to cook extra portions. I said no and told her she was more than welcome to have most of the sides (rice, garlic bread, and salad), or I’d be happy to order something for her. She seemed annoyed but didn’t say anything.

Things only got worse from there.

When everyone arrived and it was time to eat, she barely ate and left early. The next day, she messaged me saying I was inconsiderate and rude for not accommodating her taste preferences, and that she felt excluded.

Now the host is second-guessing herself.

I completely understand where she’s coming from, and maybe I should’ve done more as the host, but I feel like I did all I could to accommodate everyone. I don’t host often, so I’m not sure if my etiquette was wrong. My other friends are on my side, so I think I basically have my answer, but I’d like an outsider’s view anyway. So, AITA?

The accommodation wasn’t the problem — it was the poor timing.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks it’s on her friend for not speaking up sooner.

Her friend really isn’t being very fair.

One of them had bad etiquette, but it wasn’t the cook.

Special accommodations really require advanced notice.

The cook did her part and then some.

If her friend chooses to be ungrateful, then that’s on her.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.