Woman’s Roommate Was A Light Sleeper Who Complained About Noise, So She And Her Other Roommates Made Major Adjustments To Accommodate Her

Living with roommates requires compromise and consideration.

In this story, a woman lived in a busy house where one roommate kept waking up from normal household noise.

She and her other roommates made some adjustments, but that one roommate kept complaining.

So she kindly made a suggestion, but the roommate didn’t take it very well.

AITAH my roommate is a light sleeper and after multiple complaints from her I advised her to see a doctor In our house, there are five people and four cats. Everyone there is safely full of love. I do not think anyone truly has any malice. Sometimes, I do think there is a lack of consideration. Maybe it comes from all of us.

Recently, it has been an issue where my roommate who is in school gets woken up by us closing doors. She also gets woken up by closing the toilet or anything really. She tried to resolve the problem by turning on a fan in her room to help with the sound. I tried to help by putting hush bumps on everyone’s door. But sometimes, they do not work perfectly. They do not stop the click from the door knob. You have to close it with the awareness that you must turn the door knob.

After months, she is still complaining that the noise wakes her up. She says she cannot go back to sleep and she loses out on like four to five hours of sleep. I do understand because she is in school and has a lot going on. At this point, it feels medical.

A quick summary of what I sent in our roommate chat was this. “I’m not trying to come off any kind of way. We’ve tried all these things. Have you considered maybe seeing if a doctor could prescribe you something?” I know we are all different people. Personally, the other four people in the house hear a noise and go right back to sleep. Sometimes, they do not wake up at all.

I do not want to be disrespectful. That is my last suggestion to her. I am not sure how else we can try to be quieter when sometimes it is by accident. She did not respond to that. She is not responding to anything I have said. I even tried to message her privately outside of the roommate chat.

At some point, it stops being a roommate problem and starts sounding like a sleep study.

