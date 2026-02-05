Working Mom Came Home Late And Insisted On Paying A Flat Babysitting Rate, But The Babysitter Demanded Overtime

Childcare agreements depend on trust, respect, and sticking to the plan.

So when a mom arrived home well past the agreed time and dismissed her babysitter’s request for extra pay, tensions flared.

AITA for not paying the babysitter what she demanded? I (31F) have one son, 3M. He’s very sweet, calm, low-maintenance, and a great kid. I lucked out with him.

We asked one of his daycare providers, B, to watch him for five hours, from 1–6, since I had to work. B knows he’s an easy kid and she knows him well, so she went with a lower charge, and we agreed on $50 for the whole time. It wasn’t discussed in terms of hours; rather, we agreed that $50 for the time she was there was sufficient.

Well, there ended up being a situation at work that prevented me from getting home at 6, so I wasn’t able to relieve her until around 6:45. My husband works from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., so him relieving her was out of the question.

When I got there, she seemed to be in a hurry to get out of the house. I understand that I was late, but as a person who works with kids and their parents, she is well aware that things come up.

I handed her a $50 bill and she thanked me, but asked for $7 more. I told her that she got the $50 she agreed on, but she said that since I was 45 minutes late and I was paying her $10 an hour, she had earned $7 more for the extra 45 minutes.

I told her that’s not what we agreed on. We agreed on $50, and it shouldn’t matter that I was late because we didn’t discuss it in terms of hours. She argued that I agreed I would be home at six and didn’t adhere to that either, but it’s an entirely different story.

I ended up only giving her $50 and showing her out of the house. I’ll admit that she did a great job with my son. But in my opinion, she had no right to ask for more. My husband and mother both think that I was being an AH. I don’t agree. AITA?

