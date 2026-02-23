Working Mother Was Pressured By Her Husband To Quit Her Job For The Family, But She Refused To Gamble With Her Financial Future

Balancing career ambitions with family life often forces parents into impossible trade-offs.

So when one working mother expecting her fourth child was asked by her husband to quit her job and manage everything at home, she couldn’t help but worry about what that choice might cost her long-term.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

WIBTAH If I Asked My Husband For Half If He Wants Me To Stay At Home My husband and I (F40 & M37) have three children, and number 4 is on the way. He made a suggestion that I quit my job to take care of the children, chores, and cooking.

She admits their life is rather hectic.

Right now we both have demanding jobs, and with commuting, the children are not home until 7–8 p.m. After dinner, bathing, and cleaning, we are not in bed until midnight.

But she never saw herself giving up her career.

If I quit working, however, I am afraid I will lose my career, and anything can happen in the future. My husband owns his business, and we can basically live comfortably with what he earns.

However, she worries about the long-term implications of not working.

But I want to be a 50/50 partner in case of separation or divorce. I don’t want to be without a future. WIBTA if I asked for 1/2?

This working mother shouldn’t be forced to give up her agency.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter believes there’s definitely something to be said for pursuing a career of your own.

Another offers a chilling cautionary tale.

This user urges the mother to find other ways to bring more convenience to their lives.

Why not make sure their agreement is as ironclad as can be?

Few couples plan to divorce, but it’s still wise to look after your own future.

In this day and age, you can’t afford to take any chances.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.