‘Works every time.’ – A Bicyclist Shared A Valuable (And Hilarious) Tip To Get People To Move On A Trail

Let’s face the facts: a lot of bicyclists out there can be pretty…pushy…

And who can blame them?

They have to deal with a lot of grief when they’re out riding around town, so it’s easy to see why they get frustrated.

In this viral TikTok video, a bicyclist showed viewers how they get people to get out of their way.

The TikTokker told viewers as he rode his bike, “When people are on the trail, I notice a bell doesn’t really work.”

He continued, “I noticed saying ‘On your left’ doesn’t really work.”

The man then said, “But if you just go ‘Ahhhhhhhh,’ that works really well.”

The bicyclist actually yelled and a couple walking their dog yelled and got out of his way.

In the caption, he wrote, “Works every time.”

Here’s the video.

Well, that’s one way to do it…

