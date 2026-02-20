Young Man Refused To Give Leftover Prescription Pills To His Sister’s Boyfriend, So She Accused Him Of Not Trusting Family

Prescription medication should always be handled carefully.

The following story involves a young man who had hand surgery and was prescribed oxycodone for pain relief.

He had leftover pills, so her sister demanded them for her boyfriend’s chronic pain.

When he said no, the argument escalated into family tensions.

AITA? Sister trying to make me give her my meds I had surgery on my hand because of messed up tendons or whatever. During my recovery, I was given a bottle with three pills of oxycodone. This was alongside some other medication. The instructions said that if the painkillers don’t work, to take half a tablet. One dose was the maximum for a whole day.

After my recovery, I was talking with my mom about the surgery. My sister walked in and asked for the oxycodone. She said I didn’t need it anymore. I said no. Then, she demanded it. I said no again.

She said her boyfriend had chronic pain and needed it. I said that if he had pain bad enough to need oxycodone, he should go to the hospital. She stormed out of the room and slammed her bedroom door. I heard her talking with her boyfriend.

I bought a safe. I put the oxycodone in it to keep it away from her. Then, my sister started accusing me of not trusting her. I’m thinking of flushing the pills down the toilet.

My mom and my other sister are on my side. The first sister and her boyfriend think I’m a jerk. So I don’t know. AITA?

If someone really needs oxycodone, the hospital can easily provide it for them.

