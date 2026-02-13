Young Man Sent His Location To His Mother Before Going On A Date, But It Didn’t Go Through, And His Mother Accused Him Of Not Caring

Simple misunderstandings can spiral fast when worry turns into blame.

So, what would you do if you followed a long-standing rule with your parent, but later found out that a technical issue made it look like you ignored it?

Would you blow up and let your parent know you’re too old to do this anyway? Or would you apologize and try to smooth things over?

In the following story, one son finds himself in this situation and wants to make things right with his mom.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA For Not Checking to See if My Location Sent to My Mom I (22M) went on a date with the girl I’ve been pursuing today. My (53F) mom and I have a rule where I send my location every time I will be out for a long period of time. I sent the location at 10:08 am, as I was supposed to, since I was at the location, and it never went through on WhatsApp.

His mother was very upset.

So I called my mom at around 3:37 pm when I was omw back home to tell her what happened, and I could hear from her voice that she was upset. When I got home, she didn’t speak to me for a bit, but eventually she entered my bedroom, telling me she wouldn’t care how long I was out or if I left and never came back. She was crying as she told me this, and every time I tried to tell my side, she would tell me to shut up.

Now, he feels terrible.

Tbf, this is the second time this has happened. Idk why sometimes my location doesn’t go through. I should’ve checked, but I was caught up with other things. I also feel shes going overboard, and it’s not the first times shes said things like this. I honestly start to feel like Im a terrible son sometimes, even though I dont do as badly as other sons. I want someone’s perspective. AITA?

Yikes! Clearly, it’s just an accident on his end.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit think he should handle this.

