Young Woman Asked A Big Group Of Teenagers To Clear The Way So She Could Pass, But When One Of Them Made A Snide Remark, She Regretted Her Blunt Approach

When you’re a teenager, things can feel a bit more intense than they actually need to be.

In this case, a teen girl had to ask a group of teens blocking her to get out of the way. But now she’s afraid she was rude to them.

Should she have gone back and apologized?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA cause I asked bunch of teenagers to move out of my way I 18F (teenage too, shocker) had a really long day and didn’t have time to eat cause of it. For the past month I’ve also felt that my depression might be coming back so I wasn’t in the happiest mood. Finally at 5 pm I could go into a store buy some sweet dreamy food and eat at home, hopefully by 6 pm. After getting everything at the grocery store I was on my way home. The grocery store was in a supermarket so I had to walk through it to leave.

But some people got literally in the way.

7 teenagers were walking shoulder to shoulder infont of me and I couldn’t pass them without pushing someone and I really wasn’t in a mood for a small talk.. or any social interaction really. So I just walked a few meters behind them, thinking about how to make time for my hobbies while keeping up with school. Some guys from that group turned to me eventually and said “cool hair” to which I nodded and said thanks.

She realized she needed to intervene.

Few seconds after I added “Please move out of my way, y’all are taking up this whole space” I said it in a pretty quiet tone while looking down. After I passed them one of the girls said “Fine we won’t talk to you since we’re taking up this whole space” in a clearly annoyed voice. It didn’t really hit me what until I was about 100meters from the supermarket and at that point was too late to return, find them and properly apologize and explain the situation. I hope they realize I was just in a really bad mood and didn’t take it personally. AITA?

Who cares? Apologizing for that would be ridiculous.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Exactly.

Another reader agrees.

This person thinks she could’ve communicated differently.

Yup.

Another reader shares their opinion.

100%.

They should’ve opened the way for her before she even had to ask.

