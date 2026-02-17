Young Woman Felt Blindsided To See Her Ex-Boyfriend At Her Friend’s Birthday Dinner, But Her Friends Say She Ruined The Party By Leaving Early

Seeing your ex unexpectedly can bring back unwanted feelings from the past.

In this story, a young woman was invited to her close friend’s birthday dinner.

She showed up at the restaurant and was blindsided to see her ex there.

She felt uncomfortable, so she made a decision that didn’t sit well with the birthday celebrant.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for leaving my friend’s birthday dinner early after she invited my ex without telling me? I (20F) was invited to my close friend’s birthday dinner at a restaurant. We’ve been friends for about 6 years. And she knows I went through a rough breakup about 8 months ago. It wasn’t mutual. It took me a long time to feel normal again.

This young woman was surprised to see her ex at the birthday dinner.

When I arrived at the restaurant, I saw my ex sitting at the table. I was honestly pretty blindsided in that moment. My friend never mentioned he would be there. Apparently, she’s still friends with him and didn’t think it would be a big deal since it’s been months. I don’t have an issue with her staying friends with him. I just didn’t expect to see him without any warning.

She stayed for 20 minutes before telling her friend she was going out.

I stayed for about 20 minutes and tried to be polite. I even ordered a drink, but I felt sick the entire time. I didn’t cause a scene or say anything in front of the group. I eventually told my friend quietly that I was uncomfortable and was going to head out.

Her friend accused her of making things awkward.

She looked annoyed. She said I was making it awkward. She said I should just be mature and stay. I left anyway and texted her later wishing her a happy birthday.

Her friend was upset with her and blamed her for ruining the night.

Now, she’s upset with me, saying I ruined the vibe of her dinner. She said I embarrassed her in front of everyone. A few mutual friends think I should’ve just stayed and dealt with it for one night. I feel bad that I left early. I also feel like my feelings weren’t considered at all. AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Short but sweet.

She isn’t your friend, says this one.

Here’s another similar thought.

Finally, this user shares their personal thought.

Sometimes, leaving the table means you prioritize your peace more than your past.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.