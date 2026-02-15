Young Woman Wants To Continue Seeing Her Psychiatrist After She Offended Her Mother And Made Her “Feel Like A Bad Parent,” But Her Parents Are The Ones Paying

Just because someone else doesn’t like a person doesn’t mean you suddenly have to stop trusting them.

So, what would you do if the mental health professional helping you stay stable offended your parent, and they wanted you to change providers? Would you switch because they’re the ones who pay for it? Or would you refuse because you like the person?

In the following story, one woman is facing this very decision and leaning toward the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if I Continue Going to a Psychiatrist Who Apparently Treats my Mother Badly? I (26F) am from Asia and have been going to a psychiatrist for some time. I had been diagnosed with major depression + anxiety disorder combo. The depression isn’t new news for me: I’ve been suspecting it since I was around high school, or so. My parents (50+) took me to a psychiatrist when I essentially suffered a state where I had no idea what I was doing + mental breakdown during the height of COVID after a high-stress incident. They still pay for the medicine and psychiatrist sessions to this day.

She had an argument with her mother.

I have a job now, but it’s nowhere near enough to sustain myself living alone. I help with house expenses + chores, and I also have savings I am building up bit by bit (though they are also getting hit with fees from my MBA studies), to one day find a place for myself. To put it simply, I think I would not be here without my parents’ help. I personally don’t care if I hurt myself, but I don’t like it when people belittle my parents based on their economic status/appearance. I don’t like it when I hurt their feelings either. Recently, I had a depressive episode that ended with me getting a mild injury from hitting a wall. Mom and I had an argument about my workplace and how I “don’t tell her anything” anymore, and that she doesn’t like it when I cry and don’t tell her why.

Everyone sees the same psychiatrist.

She ends up getting mad and slamming things around in the house and making angry noises. I think there is nothing to tell, because I often cry when I feel overwhelmed by everything, and I can’t express it through any outlet I have. I tried to explain this to her, but she refused to believe it, suspecting that I was probably “telling [Group of Best Friends] about all my problems,” instead and that they, also having depression, were probably “the reason why I was also depressed, because staying with depressed people can infect you [in the long run].” Following that, the next day was the psychiatrist visitation day. Usually, my parents talk to the doctor together, and Mother says that Father stops her from going over the allotted time, so the doctor doesn’t increase the visitation fees.

Now, her parents want her to switch.

This time, it was only Mother who came with me to the visitation. After I updated the psychiatrist about what happened, and she talked with my mother, apparently her attitude towards her (mom) made her feel “like a bad parent,” and that she (Psychiatrist) told my mother that I “needed to make my own decisions.” Days later, Mom says that I should switch psychiatrists because my current one is “after money” after she found out we were fairly well-off. I don’t have any particular problems with this psychiatrist, but my parents, who she is apparently rude to, are still the ones financing my visitations. AITA?

Eek! That’s tough. On one hand, she’s probably comfortable with the doctor, but her parents are paying, so…

Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit think she should do.

This person can relate.

Here’s a reader who agrees with the psychiatrist.

According to this comment, her mother is a problem.

For this person, the doctor was right.

This is tough. On one hand, she should keep the doctor.

But it’s clear that her mom won’t let this go and if she’s paying… that could be a problem.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.