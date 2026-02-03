Your Paid Time Off Is Part Of Your Total Compensation Package, And You Should Never Leave Any Of It Unused Like This Guy Did

When you start a new job, you are given a total compensation package that includes your pay rate, any benefits, and your paid time off agreement.

For some reason, many people don’t use their paid time off (PTO) and think that it is a good thing because it shows that they are working hard.

The author of this post wants to remind everyone that PTO is yours to take and you should never let the company have it back for free.

USE YOUR PTO!!!! WORK WILL MOVE FORWARD WITHOUT YOU. I got into a discussion with my GFs brother about him having a butt ton of PTO that’s not being carried over and him calling it a brag.

Never leave PTO on the table.

Like no, use it. Work can survive without you. Take time outside of work to work on yourself.

Yup, this is a part of the total compensation package.

I understand saving PTO if it carries over, but if not, don’t let free money just sit there. I wanted to add, my last factory job I had 160 hours of PTO to start the year.

Good thing he used it all up.

I used all of it by September, then was a part of the first big sweeping layoffs. Jobs DO NOT care about you. Take time off 🙂

This is very good advice and something that far too many people ignore. Always take all of your PTO.

