18-Year-Old Got A Small, Symbolic Compass Tattoo, But His Parents Flipped When They Found Out And Don’t Care What It Means To Him

It’s normal to want to break free from the shackles that come with being a teen and living with your parents.

But that doesn’t mean your parents will be on board with your choices. See what happened when this teen did something in secret.

AITA for getting a tattoo even though my parents are super against them? I just turned 18 last month. I’ve wanted a tattoo for years now – nothing crazy, just a small compass on my forearm that means something to me. My older brother moved abroad for work two years ago and we used to be really close. The compass is kind of a reminder that no matter where we are, we’re still connected. Sounds cheesy, I know, but it matters to me.

So he put a plan into action.

I’ve been saving up from my part-time job at Tesco and finally had enough. I didn’t tell my parents beforehand because I knew they’d try to talk me out of it and legally I don’t need their permission anymore. I’m an adult. So I booked an appointment, went with my mate, and got it done last Saturday. I kept it covered for a few days but yesterday my mum saw it when I was reaching for something in the kitchen and my sleeve rode up. She absolutely lost it. Started going on about how I’ve ruined my skin permanently, how no decent employer will hire me, how disrespectful it was to do this behind their backs.

He tried to mend fences with them.

My dad joined in saying I’m still living under their roof so I should respect their values and that just because I’m legally an adult doesn’t mean I’m mature enough to make these decisions. I tried explaining what it meant to me, about the connection to my brother, but they weren’t having it. My mum actually got quite emotional and said I’ve “changed” and they don’t recognize me anymore, which honestly felt a bit over the top for a tattoo that’s barely 2 inches wide. We haven’t really spoken properly since. The atmosphere at home is awful.

Everyone has a different opinion on the matter.

My younger sister says I should’ve at least told them beforehand even if I was going to do it anyway and that springing it on them was a bit of a jerk move. But my mates all think my parents are being dramatic and controlling. I feel bad that they’re upset, but I also think I have the right to make my own choices about my body now that I’m legally an adult. I wasn’t trying to disrespect them; I just knew they’d never agree and I didn’t want the fight beforehand. AITA?

Here is what people are talking about.

I agree. Parents need to stop thinking they are entitled to controlling you forever.

Tattoo solidarity for the win!

Interesting theory.

This incident is probably a sign.

True. Biting the hand that feeds.

Maybe one day I’ll get a teacup or a dog tattoo.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.