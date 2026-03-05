A Bernese Mountain Dog And A Corgi Don’t Normally Have Puppies, But When Love Finds Away, The Babies Are Adorable

It is generally not a good idea to breed large dogs with small ones since it can lead to problems, but in the animal kingdom, sometimes love finds a way.

This TikToker adopted a puppy that is half Bernese Mountain Dog and half Corgi, and while it shouldn’t be done intentionally, the puppy is cute.

So, she made a video where she is holding the dog, and the caption says, “When someone says my half Bernese Mountain Dog/Half Corgi pup isn’t cute.”

I mean, who could say that?

The audio on the video then says, “Isn’t it amazing,” with the girl lip-syncing to it.”

Then, another voice comes on and says, “Yeah, I’ve just got to be honest. I don’t know what the big deal is.”

Her face then looks quite upset.

She then says, “GET OUT.”

It is obviously meant as a bit of a joke, but also half serious.

The description of the video says, “Who would join my Bernorgi fan club?”

You know lots of people would join that club.

The dog is undeniably cute.

Watch the video for yourself and see if you would like to join that fan club.

The people in the comments love the dog, but they are concerned about the breed.

I think this commenter is on to something.

It would be unethical if it were done intentionally.

Yes, it is a rescue dog.

These dogs shouldn’t breed, but they sure made a cute puppy.

