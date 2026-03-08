A Company Tried To Make Union Workers Come In On Their Day Off Without Getting Paid Overtime, But The Workers Knew Their Rights And Ended Up Getting A Nice Payday

It’s never a good idea to try to get union workers to do things that they know are illegal or that go against their contract.

Those organizations take pride in the rules and regulations they’ve fought for, and they’re not gonna back down from anyone.

In today’s story, a union worker talked about what happened when their company tried to get them and their fellow employees to work overtime without getting paid.

Read on and get all the details below.

Work forced to pay overtime pay to entire staff. “A few of months ago, the company I work for (US based) was planning an “All Staff Training Day”. Everyone had heard about it, as it was cancelled once (holidays and super busy), but nothing was set in stone. About 6 weeks ago, they finalized the day and it was being talked about. Except our manager (one of too many) never updated the schedules until about 6 days ago. Here’s the best part. I work for a company that’s unionized (Teamsters).

Teamsters don’t mess around!

In our contract, it clearly states that our schedules can’t be changed without 2 weeks notice and if it is, and we’re forced to work on our scheduled day off, the company is required to pay us 1½ pay (time and a half), and that doesn’t include any overtime for the week that we might accrue (like working 50 hours when we’re scheduled on our day off). Our shop steward was on the phone with the union rep and the head of HR all afternoon. It was, either pay us, or everyone skips the training (that’s been planned for over 6 weeks with catering and everything!)

This was gonna be expensive!

So, my company will have to pay 1½ times pay to anyone who has the day off (a fair amount as we’re technically closed that day), to three different departments, all under the same manager, because the manager couldn’t be bothered to change our schedules without 2 weeks notice! Mind you, they KNEW about this training day almost 6 weeks ago. Unions work, friends.”

Don’t play around with unions unless you want to pay through the nose!

