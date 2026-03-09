A Daughter Wants The Inheritance Money She’s Owed Now So She Can Do Some Investing, But Her Mom Thinks She Should Leave It Alone Until Her Brother Finishes College

If someone is owed inheritance money and they’re an adult, there’s really nothing that can legally prevent them from getting that cash.

But the woman you’re about to hear from in the story below is having a hard time getting her inheritance because her mom is making things complicated.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for asking for my inheritance? “I (27F) was allowed to claim my inheritance when I turned 25 from my late grandfather. It’s a fairly significant amount of money. I was planning to leave it in the trust until I intended to use it. It’s currently sitting in a trust with my brother’s (20M) share.

I have recently decided I would like my share to combine it with my own personal savings to invest into some things which would give me much more interest than I currently earn with my own savings. I have briefly mentioned this to my mum several times but each time she has brushed me off. Currently my mum uses the interest from the trust to pay for our schooling. She wants to keep my share there to ensure my brother’s uni degree is paid (another year). I don’t quite agree with this as my brother’s degree is significantly more expensive than mine was.

I know legally it’s my money and I’m entitled to it as I’m of age. However, every time I ask my mum brings up how I could be hurting my brother’s future too, which makes me feel awful and selfish. I’m fairly certain my brother wouldn’t care too much either way, but I really don’t want to damage my relationship with my mum.”

