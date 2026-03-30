A Gym Employee Told A Teenager Not To Film Videos In The Locker Room, And The Kid And His Friends Gave Him A Hard Time About It

We’re all guilty of it to some degree, but there are some people out there who simply can’t put down their phones even for a few seconds.

And there are still some places where folks shouldn’t be allowed to film…like gym locker rooms.

A gym worker talked about what happened when told a youngster to stop filming because it was making someone uncomfortable.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

AITA for telling a teenager to behave himself and listen to the rules of the gym? “I work at a gym and have been working there for several months so I’m fully integrated on the rules and regulations I need to follow. One of these rules is no photos or videos in the locker room as it is generally frowned upon as we have a designated area for this activity. I go into the locker rooms to start cleaning and overheard another patron telling the teen in question he was uncomfortable with him taking photos in the shower area as he is currently naked and would like for him to follow the rules and go to the designated area. The teen tells him to “I’m not taking pictures of you on purpose, if you don’t like it wait till I’m done to get in your shower.”

This kid needed a wake-up call.

I interject at this point and inform the teen he does in fact have to move and that this is completely unacceptable behavior and against the rules. I understand that this is a gym and you want to show off your progress but you can’t do it at the expense of the comfort of those around him. The teen then tells me “you are annoying me and I’m not doing it on purpose, so what does it matter?” I again informed him more sternly and less customer service-like that he’s being a creep and needs to follow the rules. Why would you argue to have the right to photograph naked men who have expressed discomfort when you can simply move 20 feet and take pictures unobstructed with no pushback.

This was getting heated.

The teen’s friends in the locker room are taking his side, arguing that I am being unreasonable and shouldn’t care about the situation. I expressed this incident in its entirety to a coworker who is on the younger side as well and they claimed I was in fact being a jerk so I bring this to y’all to let me know if I am indeed doing too much. But I feel I was in the right for enforcing the already established policy after a member expressed their discomfort at being potentially photographed naked and having their privacy violated. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual had a lot to say.

These kids with their phones these days…

Good grief!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.