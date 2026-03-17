A Person’s Boyfriend’s Dad Got Mad At Them For Eating Food Their Son Made, But They Ignored Him And Kept On Eating

There are some parents out there who simply don’t take too kindly to the people who are involved with their children.

Call it parental instinct, or maybe it’s just being protective, but some moms and dads can make life pretty uncomfortable for folks who date their sons and daughters.

In this story, a person explained how their boyfriend’s dad doesn’t seem to be too happy with the situation.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for eating my breakfast in front of my boyfriend’s dad? “I do want actual fair judgement, so for full disclosure, I do not like this guy. I have never liked this guy. I’ve known him since I was a kid, and everything about him just annoys me. I don’t think I outwardly express it, but he probably doesn’t think he outwardly expresses how much he doesn’t like me either, and he definitely does. I’m trying to be fair in the way I explain the situation, but he would probably tell a different story. I work at the same company as my boyfriend’s dad. I don’t work for him. He isn’t my boss. He’s above me in the hierarchy, but not directly. You have to got at a 45° angle to get to him from me. We still see each other often and work together sometimes, because that’s just the nature of what we do.

Yikes…

After my boyfriend and I first started dating officially he told me that when he told his dad about us he said “you can’t date that guy. We work together.” Okay, well, nobody needs your permission. He was never particularly nice to me before, but since then he glares at me whenever he sees me. I do my best to ignore him, but it’s pretty unprofessional. Speaking of professionalism and lack thereof. I have been written up twice for tardiness. This isn’t a huge deal. It isn’t great. It means I probably won’t get promoted this year. I am one of those people that think “I have plenty of time. I have plenty of time. Oh, no! I’m running late!” Like the time between doing good and running late doesn’t exist. Yes, I know I have ADHD. My boyfriend, because he’s awesome, has tried to help me in whatever way he can. He makes these breakfast burritos, freezes them, and puts one in the oven every morning while I’m getting ready. I take them to work with me and eat them during my commute or when I get to the office. Efficiency!

This guy is pretty hostile.

This morning I was standing in the office, eating my burrito, loving life, when my boyfriend’s dad saw me. This time, he not only glared at me, he said something. He said “you don’t have to rub it in my face that you’re dating my kid.” I said “what are you talking about?” He said “I know my son made that.” I didn’t know what to say. I thought the situation was ridiculous. I was also annoyed at him for being such a baby about everything. I took another bite of my burrito. He scowled at me and then walked away. Normally my boyfriend is 100% on my side. When I tell him about the glaring he says it’s not okay and immature.

Hmmm…

When I texted him about the burrito incident he said I shouldn’t have taken another bite in front of him. He said that was antagonistic. Was it? I feel like his dad is a grown man and should get over it.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This reader asked a question.

And this individual spoke up.

Their boyfriend’s dad sounds like he might have some anger issues to work on…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.