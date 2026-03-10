A Popular TikTok Influencer Bought Herself An Engagement Ring And It Got People Talking

I think that we can all agree that social media influencers like to do things to get attention for themselves.

I mean, that’s kind of the point of their jobs, right?

And this influencer knows all about it.

Her name is Pokimane, she has more than 7 million TikTok followers, and she recently raised some eyebrows after she bought an engagement ring…for herself.

Pokimane told viewers that she bought herself the engagement ring because, while she does want to get engaged one day, a commenter in one of her videos suggested that she shouldn’t wait to buy a ring if she loved it.

The TikTokker said she fell in love with the ring she ended up buying, even though she initially thought it was a little over the top to get for herself.

Pokimane said, “The person that you are engaged to the most in your entire lifetime is yourself.”

She put the ring on and added, “Will I be with me for the rest of my life? Well, yes, I have no choice.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

And this individual weighed in.

That’s an interesting way of looking at things…

